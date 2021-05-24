How To Survive Modern Motherhood

When I first learned I was pregnant with my first child, I spent countless hours reading the latest parenting books and taking the recommended classes in preparation for my new role. While I understood that being a mother would be challenging, I was also confident in my ability to step into this next chapter. However, as soon as my son was born, I was instantly overwhelmed by the newness and intensity of it all. During the first months of motherhood, I often reminded myself of the skills I encouraged my clients to use in their own journeys to support their mental and physical health. And, as the years have gone by, I find myself relying on these same skills to help me through my toughest parenting moments. Whether you are hoping to become a parent in the future or are a parenting veteran with decades of experience under your belt, here are a few of my “go-to” reminders that I use, when coping with the stress that comes with being a mom.