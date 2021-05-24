newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Bethel Lutheran Church brings back its garden table

By Jeremy Wall
KIMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn.- Bethel Lutheran congregants have another option for getting produce. Churchgoers can donate and pick up locally grown fruits and vegetables from its garden table. Each year, the church offers them to give back to its congregants. "It's just become this really big thing over the years where more...

www.kimt.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetables#Religion#Charity#Minn#Bethel Lutheran Church#Churchgoers#Community Food Response#Fellowship#Rochester#Summer Rolls#Lettuce#Spinach#Cucumbers#Talk#Ministry
Related
Rochester, MNKROC

Bradlee Dean, Sons of Liberty

Nationally syndicated radio talk-show host, Bradlee Dean, will be speaking Friday, May 28th at Harvest Church, 3342 19th St. NW, Rochester at 6:00 PM. Doors open at 5:00 PM. As Founder and Executive Director of Sons of Liberty Radio.com, Bradlee Dean reaches both young and old through events across America. Bradlee has been featured in FOX News, The Weekly Standard, and The New York Times. He is a syndicated columnist for World Net Daily, Western Journalism, and 35+ other news outlets. Topics will include our Founding Father's vision of freedom, supporting our veterans, the education of our children, and our moral responsibility as a nation to uphold the values fundamental to the U.S. Constitution. Come and hear Bradlee Dean, sharing a dynamic message for these perilous times in which we live...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Scouts scour creek for critters near heron rookery

Claire Wirt said she was surprised how many critters she found Saturday in Cascade Creek. Wirt, 14, was among 11 Girl Scouts helping conduct a water-quality test Saturday afternoon in the creek in Rochester Township. The informal but scientific examination was part of a group’s ongoing efforts to spread awareness...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Erin Stoeckig: Why read a teen column?

This past weekend, the Rochester Civic Theatre ended its 69th season with "Say Goodnight Gracie," a one-man show recounting the life of comedian George Burns, whose career spanned most of the 20th century. I’ve been helping out backstage for the last couple weeks, so I’ve seen the play enough times that I have most of the jokes memorized. (Some of them, like Mr. Burns himself, got even better with age.) On repeat viewing, all the luck and serendipity necessary for a life in entertainment became more apparent and impressive.
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Lens on History: Henry Postier means Buick

When the accompanying photo was taken in 1949, Henry Postier was celebrating 37 years in the automobile business, 33 of those selling Buicks. Henry was a clerk for Gamble Robinson Fruit Co. in 1912 when he quit his job and partnered with Carl West at West’s Garage on South Main Street selling Kissel Kar and Brush automobiles.
Post-Bulletin

1946: Thousands celebrate Syttende Mai

Adult baseball players with previous college or professional experience are welcome to try out for the 1996 Rochester Royals men’s amateur baseball team. Led by Rochester Mayo senior Ryan Wieme’s high school course record 68, the Mayo golf team crushed Austin and Mankato East in a three-team Big Nine Conference meet at Eastwood Golf Course.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

5 Restaurants That Are Opening in 2021 in Rochester

Figuring out which restaurant to eat at or order from can be a problem. Tacos? Pizza? Burgers? Sometimes deciding what you want or finding something everyone can agree on is a struggle. Let our Restaurant Wheel help you decide which restaurant to support today. Click to spin!. Deciding where to...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

The Daily 5: Car clinic, creek critters, canine cancer, Cannon Falls ace, vaccine honor system

A broken fuel gauge put a crimp in Sara Abella's day recently. "I was driving to work, and I ran out of gas," she said. "My sister had to bring me a container of gas." On Saturday, her mom brought the family car to the Single Mom Car Clinic at Austin's Veterans Pavilion, hosted by Mission 507, a nonprofit organization that works to help single mothers, widows, and wives of deployed members of the military.
Rochester, MNKIMT

More Rochester businesses lifting mask policy

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Walking into some Rochester businesses almost feels like pre-pandemic times. This is the first weekend restaurants like Benedict's, served customers without being required to enforce a mask mandate. The decision comes following the Minnesota mandate being lifted Friday afternoon. While customers are not required to wear them when...
Anoka County, MNhometownsource.com

Writer's Block: A job well done by the Anoka County Historical Society

I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, but the Anoka County Historical Society has been busy the last couple years. It’s launched a slick, modern website, started a brand new podcast and found creative ways to engage the public during a life-altering pandemic. And that’s on top of contributing a regular column to this newspaper, managing the History Center’s archives, attending to the day-to-day business of running a nonprofit, and more.
Bethel University News

Honoring the Lives and Stories of Asian American and Pacific Islander Communities

Award-winning Hmong-American author Kao Kalia Yang joined the Bethel community on campus for an evening of storytelling, connection, and collective healing last week. She shared excerpts from her new book Somewhere in the Unknown World: A Collective Refugee Memoir and participated in a roundtable discussion with AAPI community members at Bethel.
voiceofalexandria.com

Bethel Lutheran’s quilters bless graduation gifts

The Southern Red River Valley’s sorority of seamstresses was at it again Thursday, May 6. Eleven women from Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the surrounding community gathered at Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton, for the annual blessing of the graduation quilts. A nondenominational group, Bethel Lutheran’s quilters have shared what they’ve sewn...