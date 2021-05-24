Bethel Lutheran Church brings back its garden table

Nationally syndicated radio talk-show host, Bradlee Dean, will be speaking Friday, May 28th at Harvest Church, 3342 19th St. NW, Rochester at 6:00 PM. Doors open at 5:00 PM. As Founder and Executive Director of Sons of Liberty Radio.com, Bradlee Dean reaches both young and old through events across America. Bradlee has been featured in FOX News, The Weekly Standard, and The New York Times. He is a syndicated columnist for World Net Daily, Western Journalism, and 35+ other news outlets. Topics will include our Founding Father's vision of freedom, supporting our veterans, the education of our children, and our moral responsibility as a nation to uphold the values fundamental to the U.S. Constitution. Come and hear Bradlee Dean, sharing a dynamic message for these perilous times in which we live...