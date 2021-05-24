newsbreak-logo
Biden signs bill enabling Alaska cruise season to resume this year

By Matt Buxton
midnightsunak.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reports of Alaska’s wholesale death at the hands of the Biden administration have been greatly exaggerated. Today, President Joe Biden signed into law a bill aimed at salvaging part of Alaska’s cruise ship season. The measure temporarily does away with the requirement for foreign-flagged cruise ships (which is pretty much all of them) to visit another country country while sailing, a requirement of the 1886 Passenger Vessel Services Act that ran headlong into Canada’s still-closed borders.

