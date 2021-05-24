Biden signs bill enabling Alaska cruise season to resume this year
The reports of Alaska’s wholesale death at the hands of the Biden administration have been greatly exaggerated. Today, President Joe Biden signed into law a bill aimed at salvaging part of Alaska’s cruise ship season. The measure temporarily does away with the requirement for foreign-flagged cruise ships (which is pretty much all of them) to visit another country country while sailing, a requirement of the 1886 Passenger Vessel Services Act that ran headlong into Canada’s still-closed borders.midnightsunak.com