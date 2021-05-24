newsbreak-logo
Local Uber Driver Arrested On Rape & Kidnapping Complaints

By Erica Rankin
News On 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors filed charges against Timothy Greene on complaints of kidnapping and rape in the first-degree. Court documents stated that Greene picked up a woman from Major’s bar in Edmond while driving for Uber. When the victim got in the car officials said she was raped and never taken home. “You...

www.newson6.com
Guthrie, OKguthrienewspage.com

Suspect in dispensary robbery taken into custody

The man believed to have robbed a Guthrie dispensary earlier this month was taken into custody, along with another person, after a string of robberies throughout the state. Oklahoma City police arrested Marvin Crosby, 18, and Dametrius Turner, 19. The two Kansas men are believed to have gone on a string of medical marijuana dispensary robberies, including the robbery on S. Division St.
Oklahoma StateKXII.com

OSBI searching for missing Hugo couple

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - State and local authorities are looking for a missing Hugo couple. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday police requested their assitance with the suspicious disappearance of Jared Lennox, 34, and Krystal Terrell, 31. The couple was last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma, on or...
Putnam, OKnews9.com

Loaded Gun Found In Women's Bathroom At Putnam City School Event

Putnam City campus police opened an investigation after a loaded gun was found last Tuesday in a high school bathroom. A parent found the weapon during a recent school event, according to the police report. The gun was turned over to a campus police officer. The owner of the gun...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents. Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1,...
Perkins, OK1600kush.com

Man Accused Of Beating 57-year-old Friend With Rifle

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 27-year-old Mannford man accused of beating a 57-year-old male friend in the face, head and shoulders with a rifle at a rural Perkins residence has been ordered to appear in court June 15 on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. If convicted...
Logan County, OKponcacitynow.com

OSBI Seeks Information in 2018 Logan County Murder

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. – The OSBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or persons, responsible for the murder of Brandon Dupree. On October 20, 2018, a shooting occurred at the Langston Center, located off campus. A party was taking place inside when a fight broke out. Brandon was shot one time and died at the hospital.
Oklahoma City, OKjailbirds.co

Oklahoma county

Oklahoma City, Okla – An Oklahoma county man was arrested after allegedly pointing his firearm with an attached laser at OKCPD’s Air One helicopter.Oklahoma police were flying over southwest territory around 5 a.m. on May 13th when someone pointed a laser at the helicopter.Authorities located the laser-equipped gun pointing suspect, identified as Corey Gene Shipman. TRENDING📈 What we know about the Oklahoma City great-grandmother attacker Shipman was reportedly lying on the ground of a home during the incident.Patrol officers reported to the suspect’s residence and found him inside the home with a gun in hand.Shipman did not seem to put up...
Edmond, OKnews9.com

Man Charged In Death Of UCO Student

Prosecutors have charged a man on suspicion of dealing pills that killed a UCO student last October. According to police, Kyle Ward thought he was buying Oxycodone but instead was sold a much more powerful drug, Fentanyl. A vivacious teen, known for his wit and moves on the dance floor was suddenly lifeless.
Logan County, OKguthrienewspage.com

Man dies in suspected DUI crash on SH-33

A Logan County man died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 33. Troopers believe alcohol played a role in the incident. Just after 4 p.m., emergency crews responded three miles west of Guthrie on SH-33 (just west of N. Hogan Ave.) for a head on collision involving a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2011 Ford Fusion.
Logan County, OKguthrienewsleader.net

Fatality Collision in Logan County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating another fatality collision in Logan County in 2021. This one happened on Wednesday afternoon, May 12 at approximately 4 p.m. on Highway 33 and Broadway three miles west of Guthrie. Michael David McFarland, 30, of Crescent was driving his 2011 Ford Fusion westbound on Highway 33 when the accident happened. McFarland was Med-Flighted to Mercy Logan county and was pronounced at the hospital. Richard Wayne Nythe Jr.,40 of Guthrie was eastbound on Highway 33 when the OHP report he crossed the center line and struck McFarland’s vehicle. Nythe was not injured in the accident. The OHP report alleges Nythe was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, while McFarland’s condition is listed as under investigation. The use of seat belts in both vehicles is under investigation, but the air bags did deploy in both. McFarland was pinned in his car for an unknown time before Guthrie Fire Department got him out. The road was dry, and the weather was clear at the time of the accident.
Logan County, OKNews On 6

Driver Dies In Logan County Head-On Collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a drunk driver struck and killed another driver Wednesday afternoon. The collision happened just after 4 p.m. on State Highway 33 in Logan County. Authorities said a driver in a Chevrolet Silverado traveling eastbound on State Highway 33 crossed into the westbound lane and collided...