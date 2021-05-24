newsbreak-logo
Killington, VT

Killington forest fire believed to be out

By Keith Whitcomb Jr. Staff Writer
Rutland Herald
 3 days ago

KILLINGTON — A forest fire that has burned between 30 and 40 acres since May 15 appears to be out, according to firefighters. “Right now it’s done, at the moment,” said Killington Fire Chief Gary Roth “There are still some smoldering parts, but they’re in the middle of areas that are completely burned out, so there isn’t really much place for it to spread. It’s mostly underneath the duff, the dead leaves and stuff, and it’s not moving at the moment.”

