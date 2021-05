DALLAS -- Even before the NFL's schedule release party Wednesday night, we knew this season was going to be taxing on the Cowboys' young and restructured secondary. At some point during the schedule, they were going to be charged with covering practically all the great receivers in the league -- six of the top 10 in catches a year ago, to be specific, and that list doesn't include others on Dallas' schedule such as Atlanta's Julio Jones, New Orleans' Mike Thomas, Tampa Bay's Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, and the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen.