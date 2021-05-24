newsbreak-logo
Wellington, OH

High school baseball: Wellington bounced in district semifinal

By Staff report
Morning Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWellington couldn’t overcome a two-run second inning from second seeded Waynedale in a Division III Copley District semifinal on May 24, dropping a 3-0 decision. The Dukes offense was held hitless over seven innings as Waynedale starter Jaden Varner struck out 17. Just three Wellington players reached base, with a pair of Dukes roaming the base paths in the first inning.

Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State to Host Summer Football Camps Next Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will welcome campers back to Columbus this summer, starting in June, for a series of single-day camps. All of the camps will be held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with instruction exclusively by Ohio State football staff members. No outside staff will be permitted due to COVID-19 university guidelines.
Amherst, OHMorning Journal

High school softball final Top of the Crop for 2020-21

2: (2) Amherst 23-3 3: (3) North Ridgeville 19-4 Watch List: North Olmsted 8-13, Olmsted Falls 14-11 Crop Comments: The final softball Crop of the year is here. After a year without softball, the 2021 season has absolutely flown by with several area teams already seeing their seasons come to an end in the opening round of the OHSAA state tournament. … Instead of a normal Crop Comments section, where I’d list the accomplishments the past week, let’s take a look at the playoff prospects of the teams in the Crop … Starting with Keystone, who has won more than 60 consecutive conference games between the old Patriot Athletic Conference and the Lorain County League. The Wildcats were as strong as ever in 2021, losing just once, and have a great chance to take home another state championship trophy as the No. 1 ranked team in Division I by the Softball Coaches Association. … Amherst and North Ridgeville are attached at the hip as far as the playoffs are concerned. The Comets and Rangers will more than likely split the Southwestern Conference championship and could face off in a regional semifinal if the brackets run chalk. … Wellington is one of the top five teams in Division III and with its stellar lineup, and somehow even better pitching, the Dukes have a great chance to make a deep run. … Midview’s overall record is deceiving as they finished fourth in the tough SWC and picked up a win over Avon. … Elyria Catholic is the eighth seed in the Creston district and faces a tough matchup against Tuslaw if they can win their sectional final. With new Lorain County home run leader Annika Bredel swinging the bat like she has this season, the Panthers could beat anyone. … Brookside and Clearview again drew the short straw as they both sit in the same district as Keystone. The Clippers and Cardinals are talented teams and could make runs deep into the district tournament. … Avon, now in the Barberton district, faces off against Westlake and could make an upset run as the six seed should they defeat the Demons. The Eagles are a top-quality team that has played North Ridgeville and Amherst down to the wire this season. … Lorain’s postseason came to an end on May 10 as the Titans fell in the first round of the playoffs.
Lorain County, OHMorning Journal

Kenny Grobolsek pitches Brookside past Columbia with complete-game masterpiece

One team hadn’t played in week because of the recent spat of bad weather and one team is playing its best baseball of the season. The results were somewhat predictable. Brookside scored four runs in the second inning because of some shoddy fielding by visiting Columbia. That was all junior right-handed pitcher Kenny Grobolsek would need as the Cardinals downed the Raiders 8-2 in a Lorain County 8 contest.
Lorain County, OHMorning Journal

LCCC to host free Play Tennis Day

Lorain County Community College will host a free Play Tennis Midwest Day from 9:30-11 a.m. May 22 at Lorain County Community College. The event is co-hosted by USTA Northeastern Ohio Tennis Association and will take place rain or shine. Guests will enjoy tennis activities, games and play for adults and...
Oberlin, OHoberlinathletics.org

OHSAA Softball Playoffs

Yesterday, Oberlin was seeded 19th and will travel to #18 Rittman on Tuesday, May 11th at 5:00 pm. Tickets will be required for this section contest for $10. Once we received all of the ticket information, we will forward it out. Attached, you will find the complete bracket for the...