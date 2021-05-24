Top States for Higher Education – 2021 Edition

California governor Gavin Newsom on Friday proposed spending more on higher education than he did in his earlier budget -- and won praise from college leaders as a result. The University of California issued this statement: "The University of California is deeply grateful to Governor Newsom for proposing the largest state investment in UC’s history: more than $807 million, which includes more than $506 million in ongoing funding for core campus operations, student needs and medical training. The budget, with the support of legislative leadership, reflects an earlier agreement to fully restore more than $300 million in budget reductions that were enacted in the 2020 state budget."