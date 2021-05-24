NBA: Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game 2 Preview, Odds, Prediction
The Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks continue their brutal playoff fight tonight in Game 2 of the East Conference first-round series. The Bucks won the opening game after Khris Middleton's magic, and now want to add another win and secure themselves a nice lead before jumping to Florida. On the other side, the Heat aims to snatch at least one break, which would be a massive boost of morale and something that might propel them into the East semis.