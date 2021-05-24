newsbreak-logo
Europa League Finals: Villarreal vs Manchester United Preview, Odds, Prediction

Villarreal and Manchester United meet in Gdansk to decided the Europa League champions. The two sides have a lot at stake, the Yellow Submarine probably a bit more. United secured its ticket to the UEFA Champions League next year, while on the other side, Villarreal needs to win in order to do so. However, that won’t diminish the motive for the Red Devils, who want to finally get some trophies under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian was under heavy criticism over the past two years, and this is a perfect chance for him to shud down all those who don’t believe in him. That, of course, won’t be easy because, on the other side, we have a master for this competition, Unai Emery, who has three EL titles.

