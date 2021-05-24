newsbreak-logo
Photography

Sun up on the North Window

By Dan Edds
outdoorphotographer.com
Nine miles inside the park in an area called the Windows. Several times I have photographed the North Window in Arches National Park. Usually, I am desperate to get people out of the image. This time, I thought people told the story and gave the moment a sense of scale. People enjoying the beautify of sunrise, yet dwarfed by the majesty of the place.

