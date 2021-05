RBNY currently is sitting in fourth place with two wins and two losses. What helped them on those wins, and what hurt them on their losses?. Putting a full 90 minutes together has been the main challenge early on for the Red Bulls. Gerhard Struber’s men largely missed out on preseason friendlies and have struggled for the match fitness that Struber’s intense pressing system requires. After defensive lapses in the first two games left an exhausted team unable to come back, the Red Bulls now have two consecutive clean sheets where they controlled from start to finish and will hope increasing fitness and familiarity with Struber’s system will keep the trend going.