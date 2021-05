Usually, in a home, when a tragedy strikes and everything goes south, every member of the family comes together to put up a fight and helps in traversing through the tough time. Something similar went down with the people of India when we were hit with the second wave of coronavirus. This time, it wasn’t just governments and hospitals that were reaching out. People were. Everyone tried to pitch in to help with oxygen cylinders, leads for beds and what not. But often, like women, menstrual and other essentials are forgotten.