Buying Cars

2021 Chili Red Metallic Buick Encore GX

militarynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChili Red Metallic 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred FWD CVT ECOTEC 1.2L Turbo28/31 City/Highway MPGBEFORE YOU BUY, GIVE SOUTHERN A TRY! Southern Auto Group has been providing outstanding service to the Hampton Roads area for over 40 years. In 1993, we became the first dealer group to provide the public with the area's first Lifetime Benefits Buyers Program for both new and preowned purchases for NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! The program includes value-added benefits that save their customers thousands of dollars during their vehicle ownership experience. Such benefits as LIFETIME Oil and Filter Changes, LIFETIME Virginia State Inspections, LIFETIME Loaner Car Program, LIFETIME Service Guarantee, LIFETIME Parts Guarantee, LIFETIME Engine Guarantee for brand new vehicles, 24 hour test drives, 3 day vehicle exchange and more!! With our competitive pricing, family atmosphere and a fantastic reconditioning process on all of our preowned vehicles, you will be glad to have given us the opportunity of earning your business. All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer's safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you're interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. So remember, Before you buy, give Southern a try. All customers may not qualify for all rebates listed, see dealer for details, Price includes: $2700 - Buick & GMC Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 06/01/2021.

www.militarynews.com
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2015 Barcelona Red Metallic Toyota RAV4

XLE trim, Barcelona Red Metallic exterior and Ash interior. Nice. FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Moonroof, Bluetooth, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Chrome Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Local Trade-In. AND MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671...
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Magma Red Metallic Ford F-150

Very Nice. Navigation, Heated Seats, Trailer Hitch, ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST, ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO, Turbo Charged, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, BOXLINK SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Apple CarPlay Keyless Entry, Child Safety...
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Buick Encore Discount Cuts Price By 19 Percent In May 2021

During May 2021, the Tri-Shield brand is cutting the price of 2021 Encore models by a generous 19 percent, while a base discount of $4,100 is also available. A combined Buick Encore discount is available, and includes interest-free financing plus a $3,350 cash allowance. Notably, all of the aforementioned, nationwide offers, buyers must be current eligible Buick or GMC owners or lessees.
Buying Carsspotlightepnews.com

Looking ahead with the 2021 Buick Envision

When it comes to Buick SUVs, it’s all about size. To some, the Buick Enclave, their flagship vehicle, is too big. And the subcompact Buick Encore is simply too small. Slotted right in between the two is the Buick Envision, about the size of a typical Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4, which seems to be a popular size SUV these days.
Buying CarsCNET

2021 Buick Enclave review: Low-key comfort wagon

There's a plethora of midsize, three-row crossovers on the market today. Options run the full gamut, from boring to stylish, affordable to luxurious, comfy to sporty. For those looking for a crossover that's safe, inoffensive and above all else, comfortable, Buick has you covered with the 2021 Enclave. Clean looks.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2019 Rally Red Metallic Mitsubishi Outlander

Nice, GREAT MILES 21,296! EPA 29 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, ACCESSORY CARPETED FLOOR MATS & PORTF..., Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Originally bought here SEE MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3...
Statesville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

MY CLASSIC CAR: Conrad Gwaltney's 1954 Buick Roadmaster

I got it about 12 years ago. I saw it at a used car lot in Statesville. Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items). The engine is the original 322 cubic inch. It has a Dynaflow transmission. It has an original working air conditioner. A gentleman from Taylorsville installed the new upholstery. I did the body work, which was just filling in some dents, and I primed it. Tim Jolly painted it. Everything is as close to factory as possible.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 Soul Red Crystal Metallic Mazda CX-9

Soul Red Crystal Metallic 2021 Mazda CX-9 Signature AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.5L 4-Cylinder Lane Departure Warning System, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Front/Rear Parking Sensors, 360 degree monitor, AWD, 12 Speakers, 3rd row seats: bench, Active Cruise Control, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Infotainment System Voice Command, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Mazda Connected Services, Mazda Navigation System, Memory seat, Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Wheels: 20" x 8.5J Aluminum Alloy.
Buying Carsmilitarynews.com

2021 Satin Steel Metallic GMC Acadia

Satin Steel Metallic 2021 GMC Acadia Denali AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI19/26 City/Highway MPGBEFORE YOU BUY, GIVE SOUTHERN A TRY! Southern Auto Group has been providing outstanding service to the Hampton Roads area for over 40 years. In 1993, we became the first dealer group to provide the public with the area's first Lifetime Benefits Buyers Program for both new and preowned purchases for NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! The program includes value-added benefits that save their customers thousands of dollars during their vehicle ownership experience. Such benefits as LIFETIME Oil and Filter Changes, LIFETIME Virginia State Inspections, LIFETIME Loaner Car Program, LIFETIME Service Guarantee, LIFETIME Parts Guarantee, LIFETIME Engine Guarantee for brand new vehicles, 24 hour test drives, 3 day vehicle exchange and more!! With our competitive pricing, family atmosphere and a fantastic reconditioning process on all of our preowned vehicles, you will be glad to have given us the opportunity of earning your business. All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer's safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you're interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. So remember, Before you buy, give Southern a try. All customers may not qualify for all rebates listed, see dealer for details, Price includes: $5000 - Buick & GMC Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 06/01/2021.
Buying Carsmilitarynews.com

2021 Red Quartz Tintcoat Buick Enclave

Red Quartz Tintcoat 2021 Buick Enclave Premium Group AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI VVTBEFORE YOU BUY, GIVE SOUTHERN A TRY! Southern Auto Group has been providing outstanding service to the Hampton Roads area for over 40 years. In 1993, we became the first dealer group to provide the public with the area's first Lifetime Benefits Buyers Program for both new and preowned purchases for NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE! The program includes value-added benefits that save their customers thousands of dollars during their vehicle ownership experience. Such benefits as LIFETIME Oil and Filter Changes, LIFETIME Virginia State Inspections, LIFETIME Loaner Car Program, LIFETIME Service Guarantee, LIFETIME Parts Guarantee, LIFETIME Engine Guarantee for brand new vehicles, 24 hour test drives, 3 day vehicle exchange and more!! With our competitive pricing, family atmosphere and a fantastic reconditioning process on all of our preowned vehicles, you will be glad to have given us the opportunity of earning your business. All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer's safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you're interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. So remember, Before you buy, give Southern a try. All customers may not qualify for all rebates listed, see dealer for details, Price includes: $5700 - Buick & GMC Consumer Cash Program. Exp. 06/01/2021.
Buying Carscommunitynewspapers.com

Buick Encore GX Essence makes you hungry for the road

The Buick 2021 Encore GX Essence FWD is like home cooking. It is like comfort food. It hits the spot like nothing else can. That’s because it delivers in all the important ways, particularly in engine performance and technology, which brings this Buick staple into the new century with a bold design.
Buying Carsnewmilfordspectrum.com

Drive: Buick's 2021 Envision Avenir checks all the luxury boxes

The Buick Envision is a compact sport-utility vehicle that someone had to build. It fills the substantial void between models like the Nissan Rogue and Ford Escape, and high-end SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLC and Lexus NX. General Motors’ Buick division, with solid name recognition in the near-luxury segment, does the job effectively.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2021 01f7/classic Silver Metallic Toyota 4Runner

Navigation, Moonroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Premium Sound System, Back-Up Camera. Limited trim. SEE MORE!. Leather Seating, Navigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass.
Buying Carsgtspirit.com

2021 Buick Envision Avenir FWD Review

The all new 2021 Buick Envision is designed to slot between their best-selling Enclave, a family-size SUV, and their diminutive Encore, which might be the poster child for city-size micro-SUV’s. It might be the sweet spot in the Buick family, size-wise, and with it’s attractive styling we think it could easily become Buick’s volume leader. Buick loaned us one recently in what they refer to as the “Avenir” trim level. This is their top-of-the-line trim level named after their attractive concept car that inspired modern Buick styling a few years back. Our model was only front-wheel drive, not the AWD model that’s also available.
CarsAutomobile

Driven! The Front-Drive 2021 Buick Encore GX 1.3T

If Jay-Z was seeking a Buick when he asked for an "encore" in his 2003 song of the same name, then the legendary Brooklyn-born rapper is in luck, because the American brand now sells two Encores: the subcompact Encore and the larger, but not quite compact, Encore GX. Yet despite the SUVs' shared monikers, the Encore GX is neither a trim nor a mechanical relative of the Encore.
Buying CarsRoanoke Times

2018 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford Escape

Very Good Conditon, GREAT MILES 35,297! PRICED TO MOVE $1,000 below J.D. Power Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player,...
gmauthority.com

2022 Buick Encore GX Will Lose These Five Paint Colors

The upcoming 2022 Buick Encore GX will arrive as the third model year of the first-generation nameplate, once again slotting in between the compact Envision and subcompact Encore in Buick’s lineup. With the introduction of the 2022 Buick Encore GX, five colors will be deleted from the model’s exterior paint options list.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

1948 Buick Super Makes A Restomod Comeback

With big comfort, a 1940s style, and a modern powertrain, this 1948 Buick Super Restomod is a real attention getter. In the 1940s, Buick tapped into a segment in the automotive market that called for big, roomy comfort and fuel-efficient engine options. That call was answered by the Buick Super. Starting with the Roadmaster platform, Buick put an in-line engine under the hood and fitted the interior with all its best comfort options. While these options quickly made the model an American favorite at the time, by today’s standards these bulky outdated cars have little, outside a legendary style, going for them. However, when you take one of GM’s most infamous and customizable subframes from the 1970s fitted with one of the best GM engines of the early 1990s and mix that with the incredible style of the late 1940s, a legendary vehicle becomes even more legendary.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

This Buick Had A Touchscreen In 1986

Infotainment systems feel like standard equipment now, but that wasn’t always the case. We’ve come a long way from the days of analog clocks embedded in dashboards. With the push to make cars 30 years ago, Buick installed a touchscreen that was decades ahead of its time. This moment in automotive history paved the way for the high-tech systems we now take for granted. In the 1980s, it seemed like a slice of science fiction.