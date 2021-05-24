Bay Valley Athletic League baseball, softball tournaments start this week

The Bay Valley Athletic League softball and baseball tournaments begin this week. Top-seed Pittsburg and second-seed Heritage both earned first-round byes and automatic entrance into the semifinal round, but fourth-seed Deer Valley will clash with fifth-seed Liberty on May 25 at 4 p.m. Third-seed Freedom will do battle with sixth-seed Antioch at the same time. The winner of the Freedom-Antioch game will play Heritage on May 27 at 4 p.m. Whomever emerges from the Liberty-Deer Valley game will clash with Pittsburg at the same time. The league championship is set for May 28 at 4 p.m.