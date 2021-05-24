Black tar heroin found in Sedalia motel room, two arrested
Two people are arrested following a drug raid at a Sedalia motel. The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Motel 6 on W. Broadway Boulevard late Monday morning. During the search, officers uncovered 1 gram of black tar heroin, drug paraphernalia, and ammunition. Investigators say there was evidence at the scene that a considerable amount of heroin had been present in the room before they arrived.www.kjluradio.com