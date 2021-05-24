newsbreak-logo
Nebraska inmates' fight to wed ends after one of them dies

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man and a woman convicted in separate murders who fought the state of Nebraska for years for the right to marry each other will never have that chance after one of them died earlier this year. The death of 40-year-old Nicole Wetherell in February also...

