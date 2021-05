Missouri Gov. Mike Parson will be the guest speaker at the Drury University Law Enforcement Academy graduation ceremony 2 p.m., May 15 at the O’Reilly Family Event Center. Parson served more than 22 years in law enforcement, including 12 years as the sheriff of Polk County. He also served six years in the U.S. Army. Parson served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2005-11, in the Missouri Senate from 2011-17 and as lieutenant governor from 2017-18. He and first lady Teresa live in Bolivar.