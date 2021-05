John Philip Sudigala, 77, of Orange, Texas went to be with Jesus on May 9, 2021 at 7:45pm from his home in Orange, TX after battling a long illness. John was born in Manhattan and raised in Baldwin, New York. He graduated from University of Illinois with a B.A in History. John was part of the NROTC program in college and went on to realize his childhood dream of becoming a U.S. Naval Officer.