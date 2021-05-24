Cancel
EU leaders vow sanctions on Belarus for diversion of Ryanair jet

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 2021-05-24

European Union leaders kicked off the process for adding more sanctions against Belarus and imposed an effective flight blockade on the country over the forced landing of a Ryanair Holdings Plc jet and the arrest of a dissident journalist. On the first of two days of summit talks in Brussels,...

lmtribune.com
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
POTUSUS News and World Report

Franco-German Call for Russia Summit Meets EU Resistance

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -France and Germany called on Thursday for a European Union summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin but met firm resistance from Poland and Baltic countries who distrust the Kremlin. French President Emmanuel Macron said the first EU summit with Putin since January 2014 would be a chance for...
Societyrock947.com

Leaders of 16 EU states call on bloc to fight LGBTI discrimination

BERLIN (Reuters) – Europe must fight against discrimination of the LGBTI community and defend fundamental rights, the leaders of 16 European states said in a jointly-signed letter to the heads of the European Union on Thursday. “Respect and tolerance are at the heart of the European project,” the letter, addressed...
IndustryICIS Chemical Business

EU confirms sanctions on Belarus' potash sales

LONDON (ICIS)--The EU Council has imposed sanctions on exports of muriate of potash (MOP) fertilizer from Belarus, ratifying threats of action made earlier in the week. The sanctions on MOP would imply no country in the 27-nation bloc can trade MOP with Belarus. Belarus Potash Company (BPC), the marketing arm...
Immigrationgreekcitytimes.com

European Leaders meet to talk Turkey, the pandemic and migration

Today, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be joining other European leaders in Brussels to participate in the work of the European Council. According to a letter by Council President Charles Michel, items to be addressed include the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, both in the EU and globally, migration, with Turkey and Russia are high on the agenda of the Summit today and tomorrow.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

France Wants EU to Resume Dialogue With Russia for Stability

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union should resume dialogue with Russia to safeguard the stability of the continent, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday. "We need a dialogue to defend our interests... it is a dialogue necessary for the stability of the European continent," Macron said on entering an EU summit in Brussels that will discuss the 27-nation bloc's relations with Russia.
Politicsthebharatexpressnews.com

Vladimir Poutine “supporter” of strengthening EU-Russia dialogue: Kremlin

President Vladimir Putin is “backing” a proposal by Germany and France for the EU to resume summits with Russia, the Kremlin said on Thursday. “We are evaluating the initiative positively,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “Putin is a proponent of creating mechanisms for dialogue and contacts between Brussels and...
Politicswcn247.com

EU candidate Serbia pledges no sanctions against Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Belgrade has pledged never to impose sanctions on Russia despite calls from the European Union that Serbia must align its foreign policies with the 27-nation bloc’s if it wants to become a member. Taking part in a conference named “Russia in the Balkans, a look at the future,” Serbian parliament speaker Ivica Dacic said Thursday Russia is Serbia’s best ally which protects the country’s territorial integrity. Dacic says that “despite pressure,” Serbia will never introduce sanctions against its “friend Russia.” Unlike neighboring Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania, Serbia did not join Western sanctions against Russia following its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, or the arrest of the Russian opposition leader, Alexei Navalny.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

EU hits Belarus with sanctions intended to hurt Lukashenko and his allies

The European Union has slapped economic sanctions on Belarus in response to what the bloc called the “escalation of serious human rights violations” including the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich. The sanctions target the economy but are also aimed at hitting President Alexander Lukashenko and his allies. Protasevich, a dissident...
Economyeureporter.co

EU imposes sanctions on Belarusian economy

The Council today (24 June) introduced new restrictive measures against the Belarusian regime to respond to the escalation of serious human rights violations in Belarus and the violent repression of civil society, democratic opposition and journalists, as well as to the forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk on 23 May 2021 and the related detention of journalist Raman Pratasevich and Sofia Sapega.
UEFAInternational Business Times

Hungary PM Digs In On LGBT Law At EU Summit

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban strongly defended a new law in his country banning LGBT content in schools as he arrived at an EU summit dominated by growing controversy over the issue. "This is not against homosexuality, any sexual interference. It's not about homosexuals," said Orban. "It's about the right...
UEFAsamfordcrimson.com

Dutch PM Rutte: No place in EU for Hungary with anti-LGBT law

Image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionGerman stadiums lit up in rainbow colours on Wednesday in protest at the Hungarian law. Hungary "has no business being in the European Union any more", according to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, in a fresh rebuke to Prime Minister Viktor Orban over new anti-LGBT legislation. Arriving...
POTUSTelegraph

Poland and Baltics hit out at Merkel-Macron push for talks with Putin

France and Germany’s call for European Union summit talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with fierce opposition from Poland and the Baltic countries. EU leaders will discuss overhauling their foreign policy towards Moscow at a European Council meeting on Thursday, held a week after US President Joe Biden met with Mr Putin in Geneva.
Foreign Policyeureporter.co

US, EU and Britain slap sanctions on Belarus officials and companies

The United States, the European Union and Britain imposed sweeping sanctions on Belarusian entities and officials on Monday (21 June) and called on Minsk "to end its repressive practices against its own people", write Robin Emmott and Sabine Siebold, Reuters. The allies together with Canada also told the administration of...
Politicsfox44news.com

AP Interview: Belarus regime ‘frightened,’ says opponent

BRUSSELS (AP) — When authorities in Belarus diverted a Ryanair passenger jet to Minsk last month to arrest a dissident journalist who was aboard, their goal may have been to silence a troublesome government critic and send a message to others like him. Instead, believes opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, it...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Belarus companies, individuals sanctioned after forced landing of jet

The European Union will expand travel bans and the freezing of asset of 86 Belarusian individuals and companies on Monday. The sanctions are part of the EU response to the forced landing of a Ryanair passenger plane in Minsk on May 23 to arrest a dissident journalist. Also, following a...
Politicsstirlingnews.co.uk

Belarus opposition leader says Lukashenko’s government ‘frightened’

Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has said the arrest of a dissident journalist after a Ryanair plane was diverted to Minsk was a panicked miscalculation by the country’s authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko. She said in an interview: “It was really a mistake. The regime never crossed this red line...
ImmigrationWDEZ 101.9 FM

EU considers 3.5 billion euro migrant funding for Turkey, diplomats say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union is considering 3.5 billion euros ($4.18 billion) for Turkey to continue hosting Syrian refugees until 2024, two diplomats said on Wednesday, part of a bigger regional refugee support plan to stop migrants reaching the bloc. The total 5.77 billion euro package for Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon...
Middle EastBirmingham Star

EU says will sanction Lebanon if no government formed

EU Foreign Ministers warned they might apply sanctions to Lebanon if its political leaders continue to block the formation of a government to deal with its many ongoing crises. Borrell's visit to Beirut was held prior to a meeting of EU officials in Brussels next week to discuss imposing sanctions on Lebanese officials accused of corruption and political obstruction.