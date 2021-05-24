Prof. Charles D. Hazen - Christopher E. Ryan

The so-called “Man of a Thousand Golf Links,” Ralph A. Kennedy (1882-1961) of New York City, was a pencil company salesman whose avocational passion in life was to play on as many golf courses as possible, particularly throughout the Western Hemisphere and in Europe. Kennedy, “world’s champion golf course player, paid St. Johnsbury Country Club a visit [on Sat. Aug. 3, 1935] and played nine holes with Dr. W. B. Fitch and [club pro] Phil Martignetti […] Kennedy has played every course in Vermont with the exception of Dorset and claims that St. Johnsbury’s layout sports the best nine holes for condition of greens and fairways in the state.” (“Golf Tid Bits,” The Caledonian-Record, Mon. Aug. 5, 1935, at p. 3). Kennedy particularly praised Hole No. 7 at St. J. CC following his visit and outing on the old nine-hole golf course: “In a letter to H.H. Chadwick, director of [Vermont state] publicity, who made Mr. Kennedy’s visit here possible, the New Yorker was particularly loud in his praise of the St. Johnsbury Country Club’s seventh hole and declared it to be the best he had ever seen anywhere. He also mentioned the St. Johnsbury course as one of those which particularly appealed to him.” (“Ralph Kennedy Praised Country Club’s 7th Hole,” The Caledonian-Record, Tues. Sept. 3, 1935, at p. 3).