Obituaries

Prof. Charles D. Hazen - Christopher E. Ryan

Caledonian Record-News
 4 days ago

The late Columbia University history professor, Dr. Charles Downer Hazen (1868-1941), was born locally in Barnet; graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in the Class of 1885; from Dartmouth College in 1889; and from Johns Hopkins University, with a Ph.D. degree (specializing in modern European history), in 1893. Hazen’s seminal academic work remains Europe Since 1815 (New York: H. Holt & Co., 1910).

