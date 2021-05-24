Dan Aykroyd Can't Wait to See the 'Lines Around the Multiplex' for Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Dan Aykroyd had some glowing things to say about Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman, adding that he can't wait to see fans lining up to see the movie on the big screen. Returning to the continuity of the first two Ghostbusters movies, the new sequel is helmed by Reitman - taking the reins from his father, Ivan, who directed Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II. It will also bring back Aykroyd and several other stars from the original movies.movieweb.com