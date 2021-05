E3 is all about hopes and dreams and endless possibilities, even those that seem to defy all logic and reason, and stellar announcements over the years of unexpected games have proven that at E3, pretty much anything can happen. Or, well, almost anything. Every year, there are some games that we’re all pretty sure won’t be making any appearances at all, and there’s a few of those this year as well. So as we approach the long-awaited E3 2021 week in June, here, we’re going to talk about fifteen games that are definitely not going to be at the show.