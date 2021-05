The Gilbert Public Schools governing board approved Campo Verde Principal Krista Cox as the district’s director of curriculum at its May 18 board meeting. “I absolutely love Gilbert Public Schools, so much that all three of my children attend at different levels,” Cox told the board after her appointment. “The Campo family has been amazing for the past five years, but I am excited and look forward to moving on to the next level to support all schools within Gilbert Public Schools and cannot thank you enough for trusting in me and giving me this opportunity.”