The Bar at Nakaji is reopening
The Bar a Nakaji, an elegantly designed cocktail bar inside Nakaji, reopens on Tuesday, May 25th. It originally opened in March of 2020, just two weeks before the shutdown. The beverage list features a seasonally-rotating Suntory Toki Whisky Highball on draft, as well as signature cocktails like the Shobu with Roku Gin, Aperol, Lemongrass Shochu, Egg White; Yama Fashioned with Iwai Tradition, Roasted Green Tea, Shiso Bitters; and the Naka G with Hoku Vodka, Shochu, Umami Bitters, Contratto Bianco. Guests may also opt for the Cocktail Omakase ($30pp), which includes three 3-ounce cocktail tastings. Sake, shochu, and draft beer are also available, as well as the restaurant's collection of rare, limited-edition Japanese whiskies.cititour.com