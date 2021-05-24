newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The Bar at Nakaji is reopening

cititour.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bar a Nakaji, an elegantly designed cocktail bar inside Nakaji, reopens on Tuesday, May 25th. It originally opened in March of 2020, just two weeks before the shutdown. The beverage list features a seasonally-rotating Suntory Toki Whisky Highball on draft, as well as signature cocktails like the Shobu with Roku Gin, Aperol, Lemongrass Shochu, Egg White; Yama Fashioned with Iwai Tradition, Roasted Green Tea, Shiso Bitters; and the Naka G with Hoku Vodka, Shochu, Umami Bitters, Contratto Bianco. Guests may also opt for the Cocktail Omakase ($30pp), which includes three 3-ounce cocktail tastings. Sake, shochu, and draft beer are also available, as well as the restaurant's collection of rare, limited-edition Japanese whiskies.

cititour.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Bar#Bowery#Vinegar#Food Drink#Cocktail Bitters#Nakaji#Roku Gin Aperol#Lemongrass Shochu#Iwai Tradition#Roasted Green Tea#Shiso Bitters#Umami Bitters#Japanese#Otsumami#Yuzu Shrimp#Sea Cucumber#Signature Cocktails#9pm#Draft Beer#Sweet Soy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsspectrumlocalnews.com

WNY restaurant owners hopeful after midnight curfew lifted for outdoor dining

As of Monday, New York State has officially lifted the midnight curfew for outdoor dining. It's welcome news for hard-hit restaurant and bar owners across the state. The outdoor patio at Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill location on Transit Rd. is under construction right now, but it should be finished in a couple of weeks. And once it's done, and now that the outdoor dining curfew has ended, the owner expects big business from people who want to stay out later to grab dinner and drinks.
New York City, NYNiagara Gazette

A Facebook food group comes together to make a cookbook

NEW YORK — The pandemic gave them lemons. So they made lemon rosemary chicken. A Facebook group that swapped homemade recipes after restaurants were shuttered during lockdown has blossomed into a vibrant online community and has now produced a cookbook. “In the Quarantine Kitchen” offers some 120 recipes from pastas...
New York City, NYNBC New York

Bryant Park Lawn Reopens for the Season

Starting Monday, people can once again enjoy lunch and the great outdoors in New York City on The Lawn at Bryant Park in Midtown. Crews removed the barriers at 11:30 a.m. -- officially marking the opening of the season, and it didn't take long for people to find a spot on the grass to soak up the sun and enjoy the nice warm weather.
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...