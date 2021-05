Howard University School of Law has received the single-largest donation in the school’s 152-year history—$10 million from the Jerome L. Greene Foundation. The funds will establish an endowed scholarship program that covers the entire law school tuition for four Howard law students annually, on the condition that they go on to public service work. Recipients of the Greene Public Service scholarships will also be placed in summer fellowships at major law firms, where they will gain experience working on pro bono matters and receive stipends from the firms.