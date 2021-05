Oklahoma (24-23, 8-10) is back at its home ballpark for the final time this season as it hosts No. 7/8 Texas Tech (31-11, 10-8) for a three-game set this weekend. The Sooners have had as much of an up and down year as you could possibly have. This season has featured some very high high’s and some very low low’s, leaving most unsure of what Oklahoma team they are going to get from game to game. One thing that is undeniable is that when they are playing their best, they can beat some of the best in the country. But when things aren’t on track, it’s not always pretty.