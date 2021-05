Spotsylvania firefighters see a need, assist with a need. From the Spotsylvania Career Firefighters IAFF 3886 Facebook page:. Ladder 10 and Medic 10-2 were dispatched for a call for service to assist a citizen that had fallen while doing yard work but was not injured. The crew saw where the homeowner still had some yard work to complete and jumped into action to assist him. Our members are dedicated to going the extra mile for the citizens of Spotsylvania County.