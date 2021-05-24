'Constitutional carry' heads to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's desk, poised to become law

May 24—A law that would allow for the permitless carry of handguns in Texas is headed to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott, who has signaled that he'll sign the bill into law. The Texas Senate on Monday approved a compromise version of the the bill that allows those 21 and older who aren't otherwise prohibited from having a gun to carry a handgun without a license. Lawmakers tasked with negotiating a version of the policy agreeable to both chambers announced the agreement Friday, and the House approved the bill late Sunday night.