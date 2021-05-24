Blu-ray: Masculin Féminin

After the runaway success of Jaws in 1975, a slew of films followed in its wake. Whether it was nature run amok stories involving every animal and insect imaginable, or shark-related films that affectionally became part of the “Jawsploitation” subgenre, many were made, right up to the present day. One of the most successful was Grizzly, which was shot on location in Georgia for less than a million dollars with William Girdler (Abby, Day of the Animals) at the helm. It was a big hit in the spring of 1976, becoming the top grossing independent film of the year, despite the negative reviews. Notorious producer Edward L. Montoro, who was also partly responsible for The Exorcist rip-off Beyond the Door and the infamous 80s slasher Pieces, even attempted to abscond with the film’s profits. William Girdler and the other film’s producers, Harvey Flaxman and David Sheldon, sued him, but Girdler died tragically before it could be sorted. The film itself is a mix of obvious inspiration, effective bear attack footage, a shocking amount of violence for a PG-rated film, and a range of acting performances.