Blu-ray: Masculin Féminin

By Mark Kidel
theartsdesk.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBewitched by cinema: Jean-Pierre Léaud (Paul) and Chantal Goya (Madeleine) watching the film within the film Jean-Luc Godard’s film-making career, a restless quest for a cinema that questions the medium as well as its place in the social and political context, is both astonishingly prolific and unique. Rarely drawing directly on autobiographical themes, sometimes refusing to be credited as the soledirector, he nevertheless remains the most personally driven of all the stars of the French New Wave. His 1966 Masculin Féminin is a kind of hologram of the thematic obsessions and stylistic tropes that characterise many of his best-known films.

theartsdesk.com
