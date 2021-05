Half of New Jersey residents say they give Gov. Phil Murphy a favorable rating, in a new Monmouth University poll; 34% give him an unfavorable rating. That is the highest rating of any recent governor. The least popular governor is Chris Christie, according to the poll. Only 26% of residents give him a favorable rating compared to 64% who gave him an unfavorable rating. When asked what they remember most about Christie’s eight years in office, one in four people say the Bridgegate scandal.