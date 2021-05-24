Zac Henderson Delves into Poetic Landscapes in his Latest Series

The MobilityGuru platform as a whole features the involvement of both the Buyers as well as Sellers. When it comes to the sellers, they can have a revenue source. To do this, they will have access to customization options such as homepage banner ad, top category fixed ad, home page gallery ad, urgent banner ad and bump up against existing ad. When it comes to the second revenue source, it will be done through travel booking, accommodating hotel booking, and a product action success fee. The simple task of finding hotel accommodation is a nightmare for people with a disability, we need to search and then call the hotel and then request a booking, often using an enormous amount of searching, but on our platform will streamline all of this making it simply search, book and click pay; enjoy. This is a massive hassle but the MobilityGuru platform will make it easy.