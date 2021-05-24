Zac Henderson Delves into Poetic Landscapes in his Latest Series
Fine art photographer and writer Zac Henderson describes himself as a nomad, a point backed up by his dramatic landscape work and enforced by a bio that describes a life of constant travel throughout the US in a self-converted camper van with his wife and two dogs. His images are filled with the beauty of Earth’s otherworldly landscapes, captured in achingly beautiful compositions that might cause even those with the most rigid of practical minds to ponder what it all means.plainmagazine.com