5/24 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston for a WWE Championship match at WWE Hell in a Cell, Natalya and Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Riddle vs. Xavier Woods
WWE Raw (Episode 1,461) [Hour One] Adnan Virk, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton were on commentary, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer… MVP stood in the ring and introduced WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who was escorted to the ring by five women. A video package recapped last week’s segments involving Lashley’s open challenge.prowrestling.net