5/24 WWE Raw Results: Powell’s live review of Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston for a WWE Championship match at WWE Hell in a Cell, Natalya and Tamina vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, Riddle vs. Xavier Woods

WrestleMania Backlash is officially in the books, but WWE made it abundantly clear that a few of the feuds from Sunday night will continue in the coming weeks. The company confirmed that the next pay-per-view will be Hell in a Cell five weeks from now (reportedly in order to move Money in the Bank to July so it can be in front of a live crowd), meaning that we'll see two to three matches inside the titular steel structure. Based purely on what happened tonight, along with some clues that have been dropped on television and in interviews, here are seven possible matches WWE can book for Hell in a Cell 2021.