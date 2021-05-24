newsbreak-logo
California State

Surf House Sits on the Shores Near One of California's Best Surf Breaks

By Kala Barba-Court
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChanneling a laid-back yet polished bohemian vibe, the Surf House by Feldman Architecture enjoys a prime location near one of California’s best surf breaks. The open-plan living, dining and kitchen area of the Surf House fluidly transition from indoors to outdoors, a format that would be a shame not to take advantage of given its proximity to the beach. Large glass openings slide open to connect the interiors with an intimate front courtyard and a spacious backyard deck which, with its in-ground hot tub and outdoor kitchen, becomes the perfect place for entertaining family and friends. Bedrooms are located at the second level, which also offers sweeping views of the sea.

