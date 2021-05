Steven Schaerer discusses being incarcerated in a Chinese black-site prison compound after being falsely accused by CCP authorities of working in the country illegally. Steven Schaerer (California native) lived and worked in Beijing, China for nearly 5 years, learning to speak Mandarin and co-founded a successful business there in his mid-20's. He was falsely accused by CCP authorities of "working in the country illegally" before being forced to sign "confession documents" and thrown into horrific detention conditions that nearly took his life. Steven survived extreme violence, malnutrition, sleep deprivation, and conditions so horrific, "suicide" warning signs were plastered on the wall.