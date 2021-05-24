Weston’s Marc de Mul Launches Nuthatch Naturals with June 10th Zoom

Marc de Mul knows skin care. With over two decades of experience in the personal and home care industry — working for the likes of Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, and BASF — he is a leader in the field. Having launched products for Johnson’s Baby, Dove, and Pond’s brands, among others, Marc has developed successful solid products, trusted in the marketplace. When his 7-year-old daughter had dry spots on her face and arm, he sought out kid-friendly creams, but found none for her age group or that used healthy ingredients. Surprised but motivated, Marc sprung into action to find a solution: he applied the concern for his daughter, product development expertise, and dedication to sustainability to create his own, natural lotion for toddlers to teens. Enter Nuthatch Naturals.