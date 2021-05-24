newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hallettsville, TX

Hallet Oak Gallery to host free photography lecture

By Advocate Staff Report
Victoria Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMieko Mahi will host a free photography lecture 1-2 p.m. June 5 at Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville. The lecture is open to all ages. In the lecture, “How a Camera Works and Creating Photos That Leap Off the Page,” Mahi will discuss what it takes to create dynamic images in the oilfield. Her topics include how a camera operates, the oilfield environment and the importance of seeing. The lecture will focus on improving photographic skills and critiquing photography. Participants may include amateurs, advanced amateurs and engineers, as well as marketing and media professionals.

www.victoriaadvocate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hallettsville, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Questions And Answers#Hallet Oak Gallery#N Main St#Oil Gas Journal#World Oil#Wachel Associates#Dixon Allen Foundation#Halletoakgallery Com#Energyimages Com#Photographic Skills#Critiquing Photography#Creating Photos#Dynamic Images#Sponsors#Extensive Fieldwork#Camera#Amateurs#Engineers#Oil Patch Firms#Environment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Marketing
Related
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Hallettsville, TXVictoria Advocate

57th Appelt Reunion to be held June 6

The Appelt Family will celebrate its 57th reunion on June 6 at Appelt's Hill Hall in Hallettsville. Registration will begin at 10 a.m., and lunch will be served at noon. A meal of stew, sausage, potatoes, green beans, bread and pickles will be provided by the reunion and served by volunteers. Drinks will be provided in individual cans and bottles.
Shiner, TXVictoria Advocate

Shiner Heritage Quilters unveils 2022 donation quilt

Participants in the “Garden Sampler” block-of-the-month project showed their newly-sewn blocks at the May 4 Shiner Heritage Quilters meeting. Many lovely quilts were displayed in show-and-tell. A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the 2022 donation quilt that will be used as a fundraiser. Mary Shafer, co-chair of...