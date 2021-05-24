Hallet Oak Gallery to host free photography lecture

Mieko Mahi will host a free photography lecture 1-2 p.m. June 5 at Hallet Oak Gallery, 115 N. Main St. in Hallettsville. The lecture is open to all ages. In the lecture, “How a Camera Works and Creating Photos That Leap Off the Page,” Mahi will discuss what it takes to create dynamic images in the oilfield. Her topics include how a camera operates, the oilfield environment and the importance of seeing. The lecture will focus on improving photographic skills and critiquing photography. Participants may include amateurs, advanced amateurs and engineers, as well as marketing and media professionals.