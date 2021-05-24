Fan support big for national champion Herd soccer team

The College Cup national championship game was played in North Carolina, but it may as well have been played at Hoops Family Field.

With a significant Marshall fan contingent in the stands, the Thundering Herd men's soccer team turned the program's biggest moment into a de facto home game. By now everyone has had a week to get used to calling the Herd national champion, bringing home the trophy with a 1-0 overtime win over Indiana.

That trophy was on display Monday at Grandview Country Club, where the Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Club sponsored its 31st annual Big Green Golf Outing to raise money for scholarships for Marshall student-athletes.

The university's head coaches were all taking part in a virtual Conference USA meeting and unable to attend. Kyle Sniatecki, a first-year assistant under head men's soccer coach Chris Grassie, was more than happy to represent the national champs.

"I don't think it's set in for me personally, but for the group as a whole, just extremely excited for what we were able to accomplish as a group," Sniatecki said. "Not only to do it for ourselves, but obviously do it for ourselves and for Marshall."

Marshall fans' support of their athletic programs was obvious last Monday. Several turned out in Cary, N.C., to witness the historic moment, which culminated with Jamil Roberts' golden goal in the 98th minute.

The win was celebrated all over West Virginia — Marshall fans or not. And the overwhelming presence of kelly green and white at the stadium did not go unappreciated.

"The support and the fan base was just unreal. We've talked about it as a staff and talked about it as a team. That definitely made a difference," Sniatecki said. "To see those people there, you saw pictures and videos of the tailgate before the game, that was just unbelievable. And then when we actually pulled up to the stadium, we were greeted by people on both sides of the street, and then just throughout the whole match. Continuing the encouragement, the chants and the energy that they brought, and knowing that it mattered to those people and they were there in person to support us, we were just extremely grateful for that. It made the win that much more special, to be able to celebrate with those people after that match."

Four days after the win, Grassie signed a new five-year contract that lasts through the 2025 season and will pay him $375,750 annually. Also, the entire coaching staff was named the United Soccer Coaches National Coaching Staff of the Year.

"Chris has said it since day one — national championship has been the goal," Sniatecki said.

Almost as impressive as winning the championship was the manner in which it was won. Marshall went into the tournament unseeded and beat five nationally-ranked teams.

Included in that list was Clemson, the No. 1 team in the nation, eighth-ranked and defending national champion Georgetown and No. 16 and tournament host North Carolina. Indiana was No. 3 and has won eight national championships in its history.

In Sniatecki's mind, those wins disqualify any assumption that the Herd simply had a good couple of weeks.

"To be able to accomplish that is amazing, but to be able to do it on the path that we did it on I think is what makes it even more special and no one can take that away from us," Sniatecki said. "No one can say, 'Oh, that was just the sleeper team,' or, 'They got lucky. They didn't have to play (the top teams).' If you look at every match, each one of them had meanings. We beat, quote/unquote, the best throughout the whole time.

"It's unreal and it speaks volumes to obviously the staff, but it speaks volumes to the players being able to execute the game plan and being able to do the things that they needed to do to prove to everyone that we weren't the Cinderella story that people thought. We were capable, we were confident and we went out to prove that each time we went out to play those top programs."

The manner in which the Herd won each game also is important. In addition to the OT victory over the Hoosiers, the win over Clemson came 7-6 on penalty kicks and wins over Georgetown and North Carolina were 1-0 finals.

"I think that's where soccer's a funny game. It's not comparative to some of these other sports where you have a lot of (scoring). It's usually decided by one or two goals," Sniatecki said. "But I think when you dive deeper into it and you watch our play and you understand our style, we're in it for the whole match. We're dominating possession. We're able to go out and keep control of the ball. That was a big part of our success.

"We managed the game. We were able to keep (the ball), made the best of our opportunities and took advantage of it, and are national champions because of it."

