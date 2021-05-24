'NCIS: LA' Star Renee Felice Smith on Leaving the Series After 11 Seasons (Exclusive)

After it was announced this past March that Apple TV+’s critically acclaimed comedy Trying was renewed for Season 3 ahead of its Season 2 premiere on May 21, the stars of the London-based comedy expressed their humble delight over the news. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the show’s two lead stars, Esther Smith and Rafe Spall, expressed how they were happy not only to be back for a story that is so down-to-earth and relatable for viewers alike but thrilled to be part of a story that is the “perfect balance of comedy and pathos.”