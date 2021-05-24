Shiner Heritage Quilters to learn about new designs

Shiner Heritage Quilters will meet June 1 at the Shiner Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Carol Daniel, owner of The Square Quilter shop in Shiner, will present a program featuring two new quilt patterns by Deb Heatherly for Creative Grids USA. Heatherly is a quilt designer who develops techniques and tools that make complicated patterns easy and possible, even for beginners. Those who attend the meeting will hear Daniel explain Heatherly’s unique methods.