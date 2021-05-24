Activist priest Pfleger reinstated after probe
Activist priest the Rev. Michael Pfleger will be reinstated as the leader of his parish after an investigation found “no reason to suspect” he sexually abused children. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. . You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3470a242a00b46c6872da90db144ea0d.www.shorelinemedia.net