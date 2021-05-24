newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Activist priest Pfleger reinstated after probe

shorelinemedia.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivist priest the Rev. Michael Pfleger will be reinstated as the leader of his parish after an investigation found “no reason to suspect” he sexually abused children. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3470a242a00b46c6872da90db144ea0d.

www.shorelinemedia.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Pfleger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reinstated#The Rev#Ap Archive#Activist#Abused Children#Suspect#Breaking News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Priest
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Youtube
Related
MinoritiesDerrick

UK Black activist critical in hospital after shooting

LONDON (AP) — An activist who has played a leading role in anti-racism demonstrations in Britain was in critical condition in a London hospital on Monday after being shot. The Taking the Initiative Party said Sasha Johnson, who played a leading role in Black Lives Matter protests last year, was shot in the head on Sunday. Police and a friend said it did not appear to be a targeted attack, though the party said Johnson had received “numerous death threats” related to her activism.
Chicago, ILarcamax.com

Cardinal reinstates Chicago priest accused of abuse

CHICAGO — Cardinal Blase Cupich is reinstating the Rev. Michael Pfleger to his post as senior pastor at St. Sabina Catholic Parish after the archdiocesan board charged with investigating sexual abuse claims found that “there is no reason to suspect Father Pfleger is guilty” of allegations of sexual abuse, according to a letter from Cupich.
Tetonia, IDIdaho State Journal

Mistrial in rape case declared after not enough jurors show

DRIGGS, Idaho (AP) — An eastern Idaho judge had to declare a mistrial in a three-year-old rape case after 11 people failed to show up for jury duty. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce declared the mistrial on Monday, EastIdahoNews.com reported, after just 38 out of 60 potential jurors called for jury selection showed up for duty. Some were excused by the judge before the selection process began, and several more were dismissed because they knew some of the people involved in the case or felt they couldn't be fair for other reasons.
Sex CrimesChicago Tribune

Read Cardinal Blase Cupich’s letter reinstating the Rev. Michael Pfleger

In a letter to parishioners, Cardinal Blase Cupich said he is reinstating the Rev. Michael Pfleger as senior pastor at St. Sabina Catholic Parish after the archdiocesan board that investigates sexual abuse claims found “there is insufficient reason to suspect” the iconic South Side priest is guilty of allegations of abuse dating back decades. Read the full letter below.
Minoritiessandiegouniontribune.com

UK police detain 5 people over Black activist’s shooting

British police said Wednesday they have arrested five people on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of a prominent Black Lives Matter activist. Sasha Johnson, 27, was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot at a house party in southeast London early Sunday. Police and a friend have...
Sex Crimesoffthekuff.com

The Capitol date rape drug allegation was fabricated

The news landed at the Texas Capitol last month like a bombshell: State police were investigating claims that a male lobbyist from one of the most influential firms in Austin had used a date rape drug on two female legislative staffers. The Capitol quickly swung into outrage mode. Female legislators...
ProtestsAOL Corp

Grandma gossip helped lead FBI to Capitol riot suspect, officials say

A conversation between two women led to the arrest of a New Jersey man in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court documents. More than a week after the siege led by supporters of former President Donald Trump, the mother of Robert Lee Petrosh told a friend that her son had participated in the mob that stormed into the Capitol, authorities said. That friend then told her grandson, who informed the FBI about his alleged role, according to the document.
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

‘Bodies are being eaten by hyenas; girls of eight raped’: inside the Tigray conflict

The Ethiopian nun, who has to remain anonymous for her own security, is working in Mekelle, Tigray’s capital, and surrounding areas, helping some of the tens of thousands of people displaced by the fighting who have been streaming into camps in the hope of finding shelter and food. Both are in short supply. Humanitarian aid is being largely blocked and a wholesale crackdown is seeing civilians being picked off in the countryside, either shot or rounded up and taken to overcrowded prisons. She spoke to Tracy McVeigh this week.
Sex Crimesupdatenews360.com

Accused PSBB teacher remanded till June 8

After the arrest of G Rajagopalan (59), a teacher of Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) School, Chennai, for allegedly sexually harassing students, the city police morning remanded him in judicial custody after booking him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the Information Technology Act, and two IPC sections. A Mahila court remanded him in judicial custody till June 8.
California Statelawofficer.com

California music professor calls memorial to fallen officer ‘racist’

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... SAN LUIS OBISPO, California — Following the murder of San Luis Obispo Detective Luca Benedetti, who was shot and killed while serving a warrant on May 10th, the Department memorialized the officer by hanging two Thin Blue Line flags in front of police headquarters. The community came together in the aftermath of the tragedy, tying blue ribbons on trees and attaching Thin Blue Line flags to their vehicles in support of Benedetti’s family and law enforcement in general.