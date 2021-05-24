newsbreak-logo
Governor Lifts Most Mask and Social Distancing Mandates

By Jersey City Times Staff
jcitytimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday is the day that many New Jersey residents have been waiting for, when social distancing and the wearing of masks will no longer be required in most indoor settings. “I knew that if we all did our parts, we could make it work” said Governor Phil Murphy in announcing his executive order implementing the new rules. It was, he said, “because of the tremendous progress we’ve made over the past several weeks in particular.”

