Ninty Fresh Issue Four Is On Indiegogo

nintendojo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time again: Ninty Fresh Magazine is back with another issue. This time, it’s the fourth installment of the print periodical, which will be focused on The Legend of Zelda series. Unlike the first three issues, however, Ninty has turned to Indiegogo for crowdfunding. According to the Ninty crew, this is due to what is essentially a scheduling conflict of sorts with Kickstarter; meaning, no controversy, just a logistical challenge. The funding process is virtually identical for backers, however, so if you want to help fund the project, you can click this link.

When Breath of the Wild first launched, I was not expecting the series’ normally poignant soundtracks to take a back seat in favor of ambience and environmental storytelling. Defined themes had always marked memorable locations in my mind such as Outset Island or the Realm of Twilight. Instead, Nintendo’s largest Zelda to date decided that music would be used sparingly, and that it would highlight events of importance.
Here’s something you don’t see every day: a brand-new Sony product launching first on Indiegogo. Motion Sonic is, in the words of Sony’s campaign, “effects gear to control sound in sync with your motion for playing music.”. The Motion Sonic device itself is a small capsule that can slot into...
