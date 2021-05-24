Ninty Fresh Issue Four Is On Indiegogo
It’s that time again: Ninty Fresh Magazine is back with another issue. This time, it’s the fourth installment of the print periodical, which will be focused on The Legend of Zelda series. Unlike the first three issues, however, Ninty has turned to Indiegogo for crowdfunding. According to the Ninty crew, this is due to what is essentially a scheduling conflict of sorts with Kickstarter; meaning, no controversy, just a logistical challenge. The funding process is virtually identical for backers, however, so if you want to help fund the project, you can click this link.www.nintendojo.com