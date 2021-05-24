Ninty Fresh Issue Four Is On Indiegogo

Graven is a dark fantasy action-adventure FPS that gives direct nods to the 90s RPGs of old, releasing 2022 for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. If you enjoyed some of the RPG classics to come out of the 90s then Graven might be worth putting on your watch list. The art style of this dark fantasy world is beautiful and gives off all the right vibes. You’ll play as a disgraced Priest of the Orthagonal Order who was exiled for attacking a fellow priest. Your journey will take you on a mission ordained by the Creator to destroy the evils of the world. Pretty much like a holy Batman, and just like the Dark Knight himself you’ll have access to weapons and gadgets to help you deal out a godly ass-whooping.