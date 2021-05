It's been just a month since People Can Fly and Square Enix released their co-op 3rd person RPG shooter Outriders and it's been enough to reach quite a few players and be "on track to become the company’s next major franchise". The colonization of planet Enoch as an alternative to Earth due to the collapse of our planet did sound very good on paper, but nobody could imagine that the Anomaly would compromise all the efforts made by the two expeditions sent to the planet. Those that survived the exposure to the strange energy liberated by the cataclysmic event have gained supernatural powers, and the colonists are now immersed in a civil war between two factions struggling for controlling the planet. Meanwhile, the origin of the anomaly remains a mystery that you must investigate.