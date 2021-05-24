New Milk Substitute Product Created Using Oregon Hazelnuts
Oregon Couple Debuts ‘Hazelnut Milk’ , The Perfect Alternative To Dairy Milk, Even Amidst The COVID-19 Crisis. BEND, OREGON, May 24, 2020 RCP FOODS®, an independently-owned, plant-based food and beverage company, is celebrating National Milk Alternative Month with the upcoming launch of Cheri’s HazelCream, an enhanced line of nutritious, great-tasting plant milks made from hazelnuts, vanilla flavoring and a proprietary process that deliver a complementary blend of nine essential amino acids. The product provides all the equivalent proteins of dairy milk plus complete omega-3, -6 and -9 along with vitamins and minerals, all in a creamy oat base. It is available in June via their website for direct to consumer pre-sale of the product.pdxfoodpress.com