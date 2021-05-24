Mercer County boys eye LTC repeat

Two years ago, the Mercer County High School boys track and field squad captured the Lincoln Trail Conference championship in a meet that literally came down to the wire. First-place finishes by Princeville in the 200-meter dash and the 4x400 relay fueled a late charge by the Princes in the 2019 LTC Meet at George Pratt Memorial Field, but the host Golden Eagles used a runner-up 1600 relay showing to hold on for the title with 139 points, edging Princeville by just one point.