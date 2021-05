We all know how important it is to stay hydrated during the day. But, we also know what it’s like to want to jazz up our plain water. That’s where Bigelow’s Botanicals™ Cold Water Infusion line comes in. All you need to do is infuse in your glass or bottle of water, and in a few minutes, you’ll tickle your taste buds with a refreshing combination of fruit and botanicals. In fact, if you haven’t tried Bigelow BOTANICALS Blackberry Raspberry Hibiscus Cold Water Infusion, you’ll love the flavors of sweet blackberries and raspberries, with notes of fruity hibiscus and tart elderberry. But, first, how much do you know about these ingredients? From health benefits to folklore, check it out!