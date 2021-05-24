WATCH: Clips of Devaughn Mortimer from spring practice

With the departure of First Round NFL selections Mac Jones, Najee Harris, Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith the eyes of the CFF world turn to the next generation of Crimson Tide skill players. Bryce Young’s spot as Alabama’s starting signal caller is about the only offensive role that is settled, as the 2020 five-star completed 25-of-44 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown. In a recent CFF mock run by Jared Palmgren of the Chasing The Natty CFF Podcast, Young was selected as QB7, behind Dustin Crum and Dillon Gabriel with Sam Howell being selected one pick ahead. I think QB8 is Young’s absolute floor and he is likely shaping up as an early second-rounder in 12-team redraft.