WATCH: Clips of Devaughn Mortimer from spring practice
Florida State wide receiver commit Devaughn Mortimer is expected to bring speed to the Seminoles’ passing attack when he gets on campus in 2022. The track standout -- who has been timed at 10.7 seconds in the 100-meter dash -- brings more than just speed, however. A quick look at Mortimer’s clips from spring practice (via his Hudl page, here) reveals a smooth yet explosive route runner who can cook defensive backs before he gets the ball with his change-of-direction skills.247sports.com