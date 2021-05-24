newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

WATCH: Clips of Devaughn Mortimer from spring practice

By Brendan Sonnone
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida State wide receiver commit Devaughn Mortimer is expected to bring speed to the Seminoles’ passing attack when he gets on campus in 2022. The track standout -- who has been timed at 10.7 seconds in the 100-meter dash -- brings more than just speed, however. A quick look at Mortimer’s clips from spring practice (via his Hudl page, here) reveals a smooth yet explosive route runner who can cook defensive backs before he gets the ball with his change-of-direction skills.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
204K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Clips#Defensive Backs#Commit Devaughn Mortimer#Spring Practice#Attack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Plano, TXmurphymonitor.com

Plano East eyes young talent in spring practices

With 105 days from May 14’s Spring Showcase to the opening day of the season, Plano East is using spring practice to focus on the foundation to build the program. For the first time with the program, freshman and sophomore students are able to participate in the spring workout programs for the Panthers football team. Having the kids in house, head coach Joey McCullough believes will be a big advantage compared to years past.
San Marcos, TXSan Marcos Daily Record

Rattlers head into final week of practice before Spring Game

San Marcos closed another week of practices with its final scrimmage before the Spring Game. Head coach John Walsh said the team failed at running the ball as effectively as they needed too if they wanted to be successful. Granted, it was the first season for the high schoolers under the former state champion coach, but over the last year the scheme has fit into their personnel like the last puzzle piece.
NFLBucky's 5th Quarter

Post spring practice thoughts: quarterbacks

The Wisconsin Badgers football team ended their spring practice period on Friday. After missing out on spring practice last year, having an extra 15 sessions proved to be extremely useful for Paul Chryst’s group. The Badgers didn’t have a spring game, or anything like that, but we were still able to glean a decent amount of information from the open practices and media availability.
Footballchatsports.com

Liam Coen Details QB Play from Spring Practice’s “Measuring Stick”

Kentucky’s quarterback competition appeared to commence once Liam Coen stepped onto a UK practice field for the first time this spring. In the new offensive coordinator’s eyes, that competition has not yet begun. “The spring was installation, the fall is competition…” Coen said on Thursday morning’s KSR. “The fall will...
Footballpeoplenewspapers.com

Scots Make Strides During Spring Practice

The lack of spring football practice didn’t seem to hurt Highland Park last season, when the Scots still managed an undefeated regular season and a four-week playoff run. Still, head coach Randy Allen is pleased that his program was able to re-establish its offseason routine following a year of interruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLMetroWest Daily News

The New England Patriots updated their practice schedule for the spring

The Patriots' offseason is about to get exciting. On Friday, the team sent out an updated list of dates for rookie minicamp, OTAs and minicamp. The Pats started things off this weekend with a three-day rookie minicamp, which is closed to the media. The practices for first-year players began on Friday and will continue on Sunday. This is an introduction to the Patriots' playbook and the NFL for these players. The real fun begins in two weeks when the Pats will start their organized team activities, or OTAs.
Tennessee StateUSA Today

PHOTOS: Tennessee commit Kamal Hadden during Auburn spring practices

Tennessee has added a transfer to its football roster. Junior cornerback Kamal Hadden has transferred to Tennessee from Auburn. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback signed with Auburn on Dec. 16, 2020 during the early signing period. He transferred to the Tigers from Independence Community College, totaling 21 tackles, eight pass breakups...
Miami, FLPosted by
247Sports

VIDEO: RB Maurice Jones spring practice drills

MIAMI, Fla. -- Watch Killian running back Maurice Jones in practice on Monday. Jones is verbally committed to Marshall with reported offers from Miami, Florida State, Syracuse and UAB among others. Jones, the cousin of Miami striker Gilbert Frierson, is a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Christopher...
Football5starpreps.com

2021 SPRING PRACTICE REPORT: Farragut Admirals

For the Farragut football team, the postseason result in 2020 didn’t match the product on the field the latter half of the regular season. A first-round playoff loss, 17-14 to Bradley Central, sent the Admirals into the offseason steaming. They’d won three straight games heading into the 6A playoffs to lock down a 2-seed.
Miami, FLPosted by
247Sports

VIDEO: Miami target 2023 RB Ryan Bullard spring practice drills

MIAMI, Fla. -- Watch Killian 2023 running back Ryan Bullard in practice on Monday. Bullard currently holds offers from Miami, Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee and West Virginia among others. Bullard is one of the top rising juniors in Miami-Dade County. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and...
NFLNBC Sports

Who is in the lead for several position battles post-spring practice?

With the departure of First Round NFL selections Mac Jones, Najee Harris, Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith the eyes of the CFF world turn to the next generation of Crimson Tide skill players. Bryce Young’s spot as Alabama’s starting signal caller is about the only offensive role that is settled, as the 2020 five-star completed 25-of-44 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown. In a recent CFF mock run by Jared Palmgren of the Chasing The Natty CFF Podcast, Young was selected as QB7, behind Dustin Crum and Dillon Gabriel with Sam Howell being selected one pick ahead. I think QB8 is Young’s absolute floor and he is likely shaping up as an early second-rounder in 12-team redraft.
Alabama StatePosted by
247Sports

Alabama DL target Khurtiss Perry sets several visits

UCF -- June 11-13 (official) LSU -- June 17-19 (official) Texas -- June 25-27 (official) He visited Tuscaloosa earlier this year on his own as well. “Everything’s been going great,” Perry told BamaOnLine earlier this year. ‘Everything’s been going well. I’ve just been taking my recruitment very slow.”. The Crimson...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan football schedule analysis following spring practices

Spring football practices are over, depth charts have names penciled in, and players are off and working out on their own. But that doesn’t mean we can't look ahead to what Michigan's opponents look like coming out of spring practice. Michigan is coming off a dismal 2-4 season, and Jim...
FootballThe Ledger

Spring practice, game leaves Lake Region's Bangley optimistic

EAGLE LAKE — Lake Region suffered through a winless 2020 season, but the Thunder’s performance during spring practice and in their 10-7 loss to Liberty in the spring game has left coach Geoffrey Bangley feeling very optimistic. Several players have stood out, and there are pieces to build around. Three...
Hopkinsville, KYKentucky New Era

Tigers find foundation for 2021 after spring practice

Following a loss in the state semifinals last fall, the Hopkinsville Tigers put a close on their spring practice session with a spring game at the Stadium of Champions. Hopkinsville head coach Craig Clayton was looking to see some motivated players coming off the loss and said while it wasn’t everyone, he was happy to see some bounce back this spring.
Auburn, GAPosted by
FanBuzz

Auburn’s Future Starting QB is a Playmaking Machine

For the foreseeable future, Bo Nix is the starting quarterback for the Auburn Tigers. His spot is likely untouchable until he leaves, too. A backup and future plan is always needed, however, and former head coach Gus Malzahn made sure to land another signal caller with game-changing potential in his final football recruiting class.
College Sports247Sports

Isaiah Washington with strong showing throughout spring practice

Rutgers third-year wide receiver Isaiah Washington made good use of spring practice. That culminated with the highlight of the spring game when he reached up and made a one-handed catch without breaking stride en route to a 65-yard touchdown. Washington started 11 games as a true freshman, but did not make a single start last fall. That could be changing in September.
College Sportschatsports.com

Reevaluating Miami’s Wide Receivers Post Spring Practice

There were several position battles going on during spring practice for the Hurricanes, but one that was very intriguing was that at wide receiver. More specifically, who was winning the battle to be WR #3 behind Mike Harley and Charleston Rambo. Rambo coming to UM will UP the level of...