Voluntown — A Lisbon man was seriously injured Saturday evening when his motorcycle was struck by a Jeep in Voluntown, according to police. Craig Young, 24, of Lisbon, was driving his motorcycle east on Route 138 about 7:27 p.m. when he was struck by a Jeep. He was taken by Life Star helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries, according to Connecticut State Police Troop E.