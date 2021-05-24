newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Of Course China Is Anti-Bitcoin: Look What Happened to Jack Ma

By David Morris
CoinDesk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's assault on Bitcoin is part of a broader struggle to foster innovation while maintaining control, says our columnist. Every bitcoin crash has many parents. In the current bloodletting (total cryptocurrency market cap is down 40% in less than two weeks), China’s recent threat of a crackdown on cryptocurrency certainly seems to be one. But feeding a crypto crash was strictly a side effect of a much broader story: a quest for total control over the financial lives of Chinese subjects.

www.coindesk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Justin Sun
Person
Jack Ma
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Al Jazeera#Sino Global Capital#Ccp#Fintech#Ant Group#Alipay#Apple Pay#New York Times#Ipo#Digital Currency Group#Valuable Ma#Chinese People#Bitcoin Prices#Cryptocurrencies#Chinese Subjects#Blockchain Startups#Ethereum Imitator Tron#Digital Assets#Censorship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
MarketsCoinDesk

Binance.US CEO Brian Brooks: Excluding Crypto Banks From Fed System Is ‘Dangerous’

Brooks had some choice words for U.S. policymakers in an appearance Thursday at Consensus 2021. Paxos, Protego and Anchorage, the three crypto-native firms to have received conditional charters from the formerly Brooks-led Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), do not currently have access to the Fed’s master accounts, meaning they still need bank partners to settle some transactions.
MarketsCoinDesk

Australian Tax Office Warns Investors to Report Crypto Gains and Losses

The ATO, the governmental agency that oversees the country’s federal tax collection, will inform around 100,000 taxpayers holding cryptocurrency to review their previously lodged returns and ensure their declarations are correct. The tax department will also be asking around 300,000 people lodging their 2021 tax return to report their cryptocurrency capital gains or losses, according to the report.
MarketsFortune

Bitcoin and Ethereum are now, decentralized apps are the future

As the world lurches through another cryptocurrency hype cycle, it's wise—and refreshing—to take a break from the wildly swinging price charts of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and any number of other crypto coins, to consider how we got here and where this zany industry may be headed. I recently caught up with...
MarketsForbes

Crypto And Blockchain Startups Set Their Sights On The Global Payment Industry

When Tesla announced in February that it would accept bitcoin for its electric vehicles, the crypto world rejoiced. Here was a publicly traded company, fronted by a billionaire publicity machine, endorsing its status as a medium of exchange. The asset’s reputation as a store of value, meanwhile, was burnished on the markets as it soared to fresh all-time highs above $44,000.
MarketsCoinDesk

Users Decide Bitcoin’s Consensus, but What Is a Bitcoin ‘User’?

Should users include anyone holding or just those running nodes? Depends on if a protocol change is on the table, our panelists explain. This was one of the principal questions that arose from the Bitcoin Core “Foundations” panel this Wednesday at Consensus 2021. Moderated by Bitcoin Magazine’s technical editor Aaron Van Wirdum, veteran Bitcoin developers Adam Back, Matt Corallo, Olaoluwa Osuntokun, Rusty Russell and Eric Voskuil discussed the best ways to introduce and implement upgrades into Bitcoin.
MarketsWashington Post

How China Rivals Elon Musk in Rattling Crypto Markets

Not much moves cryptocurrency markets like Elon Musk tweets -- except, perhaps, the idea of another crackdown in China, the world’s second-largest economy. From a trading ban on domestic exchanges to squeezes on power-consuming digital currency miners, Chinese regulators have tried to tamp down risks related to the stratospheric rise of Bitcoin and its peers for years. However, a recent spate of official warnings has unnerved traders anew, even though some appear to reiterate previous positions. While the statements can be tough to decipher, they seem to indicate that China is watching crypto closely and could take further steps to rein it in as President Xi Jinping seeks to reduce financial risk in the economy and meet the country’s ambitious goals for combating climate change.
Worldbeincrypto.com

Indonesian Exchange Acquires $6M in Series A Funding Led by Pantera Capital

The Indonesian cryptocurrency exchange Pintu has gained $6 million in its Series A funding. Pantera Capital, self-described as the first United States institutional asset manager focused exclusively on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, led the investment. Coinbase Ventures and Intudo Ventures, an independent venture capital firm that invests only in Indonesia-based companies, joined them.
MarketsCoinDesk

Consensus 2021: 7 Questions for Bitcoin Anarchist Eric Voskuil

We asked a Bitcoin developer about the patronage model, on-chain privacy, lessons from Taproot and Bitcoin's energy consumption. Eric Voskuil is a veteran Bitcoin developer and one of the lead maintainers of Libbitcoin, the first implementation of the Bitcoin source code. He’s the author of “Cryptoeconomics: Fundamental Principles of Bitcoin,” a deeply researched and reasoned take on Bitcoin’s core mechanics, Austrian economics and anarchy. He also founded the CryptoEcon professional conference, which took place in Hanoi, Vietnam, in early 2020.
Technologyeuromoney.com

Ant underfoot: China’s permanent fintech crackdown

China’s crackdown on its technology and fintech champions shows no sign of easing. In recent weeks Alibaba has been slapped with a $2.8 billion fine for anti-competitive practices, with the State Administration for Market Regulation also launching an investigation into food delivery giant Meituan for alleged monopolistic practices. The central...
Credits & LoansCoinDesk

Mastercard Exec Shares Thoughts on Crypto Rewards, Stablecoin and CBDC Plans

To be clear, crypto still has far to go. According to Perlman, 250,000 people so far have joined the waiting list for the rewards card (to be formally issued by WebBank of Salt Lake City, Utah). That’s a modest start compared to fintech smash hits like the Apple Card, with an estimated 3 million users in the U.S. (especially considering that it’s easier to get on a waitlist than qualify for credit).
MarketsCoinDesk

Bitcoin ESG Concerns Might Slow Institutional Adoption, for Now

But now that trend has run headlong into another front-of-mind consideration for big investors: environmental, social and governance factors, known as ESG. Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager with $9 trillion of investor assets, wrote earlier this year in an annual shareholder letter that there’s a “sustainability premium” for investments with better ESG profiles.
MarketsCoinDesk

SEC Starts Official Review of SkyBridge, Fidelity Bitcoin ETF Applications

The two bitcoin ETF bids join four others under official review with more still pending. Recent filings naming Anthony Scaramucci’s SkyBridge Capital and Fidelity Investments’ Wise Origin Bitcoin Trust officially commence the SEC’s review of the two bitcoin ETF bids. SkyBridge’s offering would trade on the New York Stock Exchange; Wise Origin’s would trade on Cboe’s BZX Exchange.
MarketsCoinDesk

Diem Co-Creator Says Original Plan for Stablecoin Was ‘Naive’

Diem, the latest iteration of Facebook's ambitious Libra project, had to make multiple concessions to calm the regulators. Chief Economist Christian Catalini explains the evolution. “What we’re really suggesting is more of a public-private partnership. We see this almost like a temporary exercise, where issuers like Silvergate in collaboration with...
MarketsCoinDesk

Why China’s Crackdown May Make Bitcoin Mining More Centralized

Local authorities in major Chinese mining hubs have started banishing crypto mining businesses since last Friday’s crackdown notice from the State Council. With little idle capacity in overseas hosting sites, some miners plan to go underground and continue to operate in other parts of the country, which might be only feasible for some of the biggest miners.
Marketsu.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Recognized by Two out of Three Consumers: Research by Skrill

Two out of three respondents recognize Bitcoin (BTC) Skrill, a multi-purpose payment service focused on digital payment solutions, presented the results of a recent survey about crypto visibility and perception in seven countries: U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany, Austria, Bulgaria and Italy. Two out of three respondents recognize Bitcoin (BTC) Skrill's...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Mike Novogratz said DeFi could destroy banks, shiba inu and doge are unsustainable, and crypto traders should avoid leverage in a recent interview. Here are the 11 best quotes.

Mike Novogratz said that decentralized finance could spell serious trouble for banks. He also told the Binance podcast that he thinks dogecoin and shiba inu coin are unsustainable. And he told bitcoin traders to avoid excessive leverage, which can make people lose all their money. Sign up here for our...
BusinessCoinDesk

Ripple Waiting for SEC Suit Resolution Before Going Public, Says CEO

The SEC alleged in December 2020 that Ripple Labs had conducted an ongoing and unregistered securities sale via the XRP token closely associated with its brand. The case is still in the process of discovery, with Ripple asking a U.S. judge to force the SEC to disclose why it came to the conclusion that bitcoin and ether were commodities, not securities like XRP.
StocksCoinDesk

Mayhem in Binance Leveraged Tokens During Crypto Crash Leaves Traders Fuming

This month’s plunge in cryptocurrency markets led to steep losses in certain “leveraged tokens” issued by the crypto exchange giant Binance. That might sound like stating the obvious, but for some traders it was a nasty surprise because these particular tokens were designed to profit when prices fall. Traders and...