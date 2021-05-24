Of Course China Is Anti-Bitcoin: Look What Happened to Jack Ma
China's assault on Bitcoin is part of a broader struggle to foster innovation while maintaining control, says our columnist. Every bitcoin crash has many parents. In the current bloodletting (total cryptocurrency market cap is down 40% in less than two weeks), China’s recent threat of a crackdown on cryptocurrency certainly seems to be one. But feeding a crypto crash was strictly a side effect of a much broader story: a quest for total control over the financial lives of Chinese subjects.www.coindesk.com